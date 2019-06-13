Parliament speaker: US sanctions target Iranians

Addressing a cultural and sports meeting in Esfarāyen, North Khorasan Province, Ali Larijani said he rejected all enemy's lies as regard sympathizing with Iranian people.

He added that sanctions have targeted Iranians' interests and will harm them.

Iran has faced ill-wishers’ animosity over the last 40 years which were the US, Israel and some other countries, Larijani added.

He went on to say that some Muslim countries in the region have spared no effort in hostility against Iran.

The Iranian parliament speaker said that the US animosity against Iranians has increased and as a result it is increasing sanctions.

The US president unilaterally withdrew from a multilateral nuclear deal with Iran on May 8, 2018, re-imposing two rounds of sanctions on the country the second of which targeted Tehran's oil exports.

Exactly a year later, Iran announced that it would suspend some of its commitments under the deal in reaction to the US hostile measures.

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said earlier that Iran will give a 60-day moratorium to the states parties to Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) to remedy their breaches and restore Iran's interests enshrined by the international deal.

Iranian Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) in a statement announced that Iran has stopped some of its commitments under the JCPOA as of May 8, 2019.

