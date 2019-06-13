Iran navy investigating dimensions of accident in Oman Sea

After receiving information on the accident in the Sea of Oman, the Iranian navy dispatched air-to-sea rescue and patrolling equipment to the accident site, the Iranian army said.

Due to the distance of ships from the Iranian coast, a non-Iranian vessel attended the accident site before others and after receiving the first ship’s crew delivered them to the Iranian rescue ships, it added.

Their nationalities are under investigation, Iranian army reiterated.

Iranian navy has always spared no effort for sending humanitarian aid regardless of the nationality of ships' crew.

Al-Mayadeen TV Network, meantime, reported on Thursday morning that attack against two big oil tankers, one from Singapore and another one from Norway, carrying crude oil for Japan were affected by two explosions in the Oman Sea.

The tankers were damaged in the waters of the Gulf of Oman and then fire broke out in the vessels.

Earlier, an informed source told IRNA that 44 sailors of the two foreign oil tankers which were hit by explosions in the Sea of Oman this morning have been rescued by an Iranian vessel in coordination with Hormuzgan's maritime search and rescue center.

The sailors have been transported to Jask Port in east of southern Iranian province of Hormuzgan as a result of Iran's humanitarian aid and assistance, the source said.

The two tankers, the Marshal Islands-flagged and the Panama-flagged, were on their ways to Taiwan and Singapore from Qatar and Saudi Arabia, respectively, the source said.

Earlier, foreign media had reported that two oil tankers had been hit by explosions in the Sea of Oman.

