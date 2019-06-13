President Rouhani departs for Kyrgyzstan

At an invitation by Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov, President Rouhani is to attend the 19th summit meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states in Bishkek.

The Iranian president is to deliver speech at the summit meeting and scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with heads of states participating in the forum.

Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is an international inter-governmental organization founded in June 15, 2001 in port city of Shanghai by Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

The SCO has 12 members and Iran, Afghanistan, Mongolia and Belarus have observer status at the organization.

1391**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish