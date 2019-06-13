IRNA chief meets with Bulgarian president

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 6th News Agencies World Congress that started work in the Bulgarian capital on Thursday.

Hashemi reviewed consultations with his Bulgarian counterpart and exchanging media delegations.

Meanwhile, Radev appreciated Iranian delegation’s presence in this congress and hailed IRNA chief’s initiatives.

Chiefs of important news agencies from 130 world countries are present in the Sofia event.

The three-day news event, which was inaugurated by the opening speech of the Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, is to focus on the Future of News.

IRNA chief is to address the congress on June 14 to voice Islamic Republic's media opinions.

On the sidelines of the Sofia news congress, Hashemi held talks with several of his foreign counterparts on bilateral and international issues.

News Agencies World Congress is being held every three years.

