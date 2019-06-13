Zarif terms US economic war as cause of tensions

"Fruitful talks with FM @konotaromp followed by historic visit of PM @AbeShinzo. Pres. @HassanRouhani & Ayatollah @khamenei_ir held extensive, friendly & useful talks with PM Abe. Cause of tension is clear: US violation of JCPOA & imposition of economic war on the Iranian people," Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote on his Twitter account on Thursday.

Earlier, Zarif in an interview with the London-based Al-Araby TV said the US has waged an economic war against Iranian people which amounts to economic terrorism.

It means that the US is exerting illegal pressure on the people to reach its political goals, he said.

Nobody negotiates with terrorists, Zarif said.

There is no difference between military and economic wars, the top diplomat said, adding that the main damage will be on the region as in a tense situation anything might occur.

We have good relations with most of the countries in the region, Zarif added, commenting on Iran's ties with the region, arguing that a couple of countries in the region mistakenly believe in the security provided by the US.

What "we want from the US is to avoid intervening in Iran's relations with other countries or pressing them to breach their obligations," the top Iranian diplomat said in the interview released on Wednesday evening.

Meanwhile, earlier in a meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Tarō Kōno, Zarif referred to the historical relations between Iran and Japan, and described the two countries as good friends and partners in various fields of politics, economics and culture.

He pointed to the US administration's economic war against the Iranian nation, and said that the American officials have started the economic war against the Iranian nation and are spreading anti-Iranian sentiment and propaganda on a daily basis.

In this difficult situation, the Iranian administration will review its financial policies and will amend the budget in order to improve the people's life without reliance on oil revenues, he said.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish