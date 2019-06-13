Iran rescues sailors of tankers affected in Sea of Oman: Source

The sailors have been transported to Jask Port in east of southern Iranian province of Hormuzgan as a result of Iran's humanitarian aid and assistance, the source said.

The two tankers, the Marshal Islands-flagged and the Panama-flagged, were on their ways to Taiwan and Singapore from Qatar and Saudi Arabia, respectively, the source said.

Earlier, foreign media had reported that two oil tankers had been hit by explosions in the Sea of Oman.

1483**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish