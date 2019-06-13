13 June 2019 - 14:01
Iran rescues sailors of tankers affected in Sea of Oman: Source

Bandar Abbas, June 13, IRNA – An informed source told IRNA that 44 sailors of the two foreign oil tankers which were hit by explosions in the Sea of Oman this morning have been rescued by an Iranian vessel in coordination with Hormuzgan's maritime search and rescue center.

The sailors have been transported to Jask Port in east of southern Iranian province of Hormuzgan as a result of Iran's humanitarian aid and assistance, the source said.

The two tankers, the Marshal Islands-flagged and the Panama-flagged, were on their ways to Taiwan and Singapore from Qatar and Saudi Arabia, respectively, the source said.

Earlier, foreign media had reported that two oil tankers had been hit by explosions in the Sea of Oman.

