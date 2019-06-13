IRNA chief attends Bulgaria's world congress for future of news

Chiefs of important news agencies from 130 world countries are present in the Sofia event.

The three-day news event, which was inaugurated by the opening speech of the Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, is to focus on the Future of News.

IRNA chief is to address the congress on June 14 to voice Islamic Republic's media opinions.

On the sidelines of the Sofia news congress, Hashemi is to hold talks with several of his foreign counterparts on bilateral and international issues.

News Agencies World Congress is being held every three years.

1483**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish