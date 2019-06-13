Iran to continue diplomacy to reduce pressures: Spokesman

"Iran's Foreign Ministry will powerfully use all its potentials and capacities in promoting the country's goals to reduce the pressure caused by the economic war against the Iranian people, as well as establishing security and stability in the region and the world in accordance with 'dignity, wisdom and expedience' principles," Abbas Mousavi wrote in a tweet late on Wednesday night.

"Diplomacy will be continued," he added.

The comments are made amid a series of visits by foreign officials to Tehran.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas visited Tehran this week and met with Iranian senior officials. The visit is now followed by Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who is heading a high-ranking delegation in his travel to Iran.

Iranian officials also have made visits to some countries over the past few weeks. The diplomatic efforts are being made in the wake of high tensions between Tehran and Washington.

9156**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish