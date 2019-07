The prime minister is the first Japanese head of state who visits Iran over the past four decades. He is heading a high-ranking delegation, and has met with Iran's President Hassan Rouhani and the country's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif.

Abe and his Foreign Minister Taro Kono arrived in Tehran on Wednesday.

The follow-up news on the visit will soon be released.

