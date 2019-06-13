President Rouhani: Japanese PM's visit to Iran, turning-point in Tokyo-Tehran ties

President Rouhani made the remarks at a joint meeting of high-ranking Iranian and Japanese delegations in Tehran on Wednesday evening.

Referring to Abe's travel that took place concurrent with the 90th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Iran and Japan, the president said Tehran is keen to boost friendly and long-lasting ties with Tokyo.

He also welcomed Japan's willingness to invest in the southern Iranian strategic port of Chabahar development projects.

He stressed the necessity of accelerating implementation of the previous energy and treatment agreements between the two countries.

Iran is ready to hold talks with Japan on cooperation in regional questions, President Rouhani said.

Elaborating on Iran's counter-terrorism measures, the president said if Tehran did not take the measures, terrorist groups particularly Daesh (ISIS) would drag the entire region into crisis.

The issue of security is important for Iran, so the country is not after tension or war with any country, including the United States; however, Tehran will give a knockout response if it would be attacked, he noted.

President Rouhani went on to say that Iran well understands Japan's sensitivity towards nuclear weapons as the country has been the victim of the US atomic bombings.

Iran, too, as a victim of chemical weapons during era of former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein is not seeking nuclear weapons, instead it is after peaceful nuclear technology.

Talking about Iran's measures to help refugees, including Afghans, the president said Iran is hosting millions of [our] Afghan brothers and sisters who are receiving free education in different Iranian cities.

Iran has been pioneer in welcoming the refugees and countering drug trafficking activities mainly from northeastern neighbor, Afghanistan (which is still the world's biggest opium producer,) Rouhani said.

But now, Iran is facing economic problems due to the US unjust economic sanctions, he added.

The president further hoped Tehran and Tokyo would widen bilateral ties in the fields of refugees and the fight against illicit drug trafficking, so that Iran can continue its humanitarian activities.

The Iranian president termed the United States as solely responsible for all regional concerns.

"This [regional] tension started from the US economic war against the Iranian nation."

Touching upon the issue of Iran Deal formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPAO) from which the US withdrew unilaterally on May 8, 2018, the president said Iran does not want the nuclear deal to be killed, but all decisions taken by Iran at the first anniversary of the US exit have been under the Article 36 of the deal.

Iran hopes the US would change its action instead of its words, Rouhani stressed.

The Japanese premier, heading a high-ranking political delegation, arrived in the Iranian capital on Wednesday afternoon.

His visit is the first of its kind since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

1483**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish