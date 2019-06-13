13 June 2019 - 09:46
Journalist ID: 1848
News Code 83351514
0 Persons

Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on June 13

Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on June 13

Tehran, June 13, IRNA – The following headlines appeared in the English-language newspapers in the Iranian capital on Thursday:

** IRAN NEWS

-  Japan PM in Tehran in bid to ease tensions as mediator

-  UAE after becoming second Israel in Middle East

-  US pressure on Iran losing its capacity

** IRAN DAILY

-  Abe: Japan to play maximum role in easing tensions

 -  Rouhani: When US stops economic war, world will witness positive developments

-  EEAS secretary general to visit Iran in coming days

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-  PM Abe: I've finally realized my visit

-  Yemen surprises Saudi Arabia with airport attack

-  Syria thwarts Zionist regime's missile attack

** TEHRAN TIMES

-  Abe's high-profile visit to Tehran

 -  "Iran to initiate new economic transactions"

-  Zarif: Iranians facing economic war and hate propaganda by US

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Banks lift Tehran stocks

-  New duties on date exports lifted

-  Iran FDI down 30%

1483**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
4 + 9 =