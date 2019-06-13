Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on June 13

** IRAN NEWS
- Japan PM in Tehran in bid to ease tensions as mediator
- UAE after becoming second Israel in Middle East
- US pressure on Iran losing its capacity
** IRAN DAILY
- Abe: Japan to play maximum role in easing tensions
- Rouhani: When US stops economic war, world will witness positive developments
- EEAS secretary general to visit Iran in coming days
** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL
- PM Abe: I've finally realized my visit
- Yemen surprises Saudi Arabia with airport attack
- Syria thwarts Zionist regime's missile attack
** TEHRAN TIMES
- Abe's high-profile visit to Tehran
- "Iran to initiate new economic transactions"
- Zarif: Iranians facing economic war and hate propaganda by US
** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE
- Banks lift Tehran stocks
- New duties on date exports lifted
- Iran FDI down 30%
