13 June 2019 - 09:55
Iran entitled to nuclear energy: Russian envoy

Beirut, June 13, IRNA – Russian Ambassador to Lebanon Alexander Zasypkin said on Wednesday that Iran has the right to use nuclear energy.

In a meeting attended by some Lebanese officials in Beirut, the Russian ambassador also discussed presence in Syria, US domineering policies and its economic war.

He also slammed US policies to resort to economic war, saying that the US is trying to question of presence of the Syrian allies in the country while it has maintained its forces in it.

Zasypkin also underlined unity among countries, especially the regional states, in fighting terrorism and countering economic sanctions.

