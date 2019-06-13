Iran entitled to nuclear energy: Russian envoy

In a meeting attended by some Lebanese officials in Beirut, the Russian ambassador also discussed presence in Syria, US domineering policies and its economic war.

He also slammed US policies to resort to economic war, saying that the US is trying to question of presence of the Syrian allies in the country while it has maintained its forces in it.

Zasypkin also underlined unity among countries, especially the regional states, in fighting terrorism and countering economic sanctions.

8072**2050

