13 June 2019 - 08:24
Dialogue between Tehran, Riyadh will benefit Arab states: Berri

Beirut, June 13, IRNA – Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri said that talks between Tehran and Riyadh will benefit not only Iran and Saudi Arabiaو but also Arab states, including Lebanon and Palestine.

Addressing inaugural ceremony of Al-Zahra Hospital on Wednesday, he highlighted good neighborliness and lack of conflict with Arab and neighboring countries.

Referring to two recent Arab conferences in Iran, he said, “We believe that developing understanding with Iran is less costly than conflict with it.”

“Our priority is delineation of sea borders and eliminating risks of Zionist regime’s marine threats, as the enemy has cast a covetous eye to our sea assets, but will never give up an iota of our rights,” he said.

