Chinese company to invest in Qarchak

The Chinese trade team met with governor of Qarchak and surveyed the township’s facilities on Wednesday.

Director of the industrial township Hamed Afshar-Naderi said that the group will start activities on processing of Ferrosilicon, as it is of higher capabilities in the field.

Investors visited Qarchak Industrial Township and voiced their readiness to invest in it, he said.

Qarchak Industrial Township’s vicinity to Tehran and easy access to Iran eastern roads are among the factors which have attracted the investors to it.

