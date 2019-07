Talking to reporters in Bojnourd on Wednesday, he added that one month has remained for expiry of the time Iran has set, as it is waiting for EU to show goodwill.

“Implementation of INSTEX by the EU to fulfill its commitments requires buying oil but nothing has been done so far,” he said.

Larijani arrived in Bojnourd, North Khorasan province, accompanied by Agriculture Minister Mahcmoud Hojjati late on Wednesday.

