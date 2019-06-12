Rouhani: US anti-Iran economic war main cause of regional tensions

In a press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo late on Wednesday, the Iranian president said that Iran and Japan have long-standing ties and this year marks 90th anniversary of the two countries’ relations.

“Over the past years, I had constructive talks with Japanese premier and today’s is the eighth round of our constructive negotiations,” President Rouhani said, noting that Iran welcomes Japanese government and Mr. premier’s decision to broaden political, economic, regional and international relations.

The Iranian president also hailed Japan’s interest to buy oil from Iran and settle financial and cultural issues.

“We have never started a war against any country, but we will firmly respond to any aggressor,” he said.

President Rouhani further noted that he discussed regional security and détente during the meeting with Shinzo.

“We are happy that both sides attach high significance to security and stability,” the president said.

“We are also happy to see Japan’s backing to the JCPOA and publicizing its significance to the region and world,” he said.

Iran is interested to continue staying in the JCPOA, as it will do its upcoming measures within the deal, he said.

“We are keen on mutual cooperation on peaceful nuclear energy,” he said, hoping that the trip will mark broadening of ties and positive developments in the region.

