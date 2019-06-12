Speaker: Abe's visit to Tehran indicates Iran's rationality

Ali Larijani made the remarks about current visit of Japan's Prime Minister Abe Shinzo to Tehran.

Iran has always consulted with its friends at all international and regional issues, he said.

Japan is one of the countries that has always consulted with the Islamic Republic of Iran in recent years and the two sides have had economic exchanges, he said.

"People from EU states such as Germany, have traveled to Tehran, and President Rohani has traveled overseas to attend Shanghai Summit, and they have met with many top officials in different countries, such as Russia and China." he said.

“This shows that the Islamic Republic of Iran is to resolve issues through dialogue," he said, adding that “If different parties in this matter had the ability to act properly, the settlement of the issues were easier.”

Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo, heading a high-ranking political delegation, arrived in Tehran to hold talks with senior Iranian officials.

The trip is to be made within the framework of traditional and longstanding relations in line with developing bilateral ties and issues of mutual interest.

Earlier, Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabie announced that Abe Shinzo is scheduled to hold a meeting with Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Abe's visit to Tehran is the first visit to Iran by a Japanese leader over the past four decades after the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

The US president unilaterally withdrew from a multilateral nuclear deal with Iran on May 8, 2018, re-imposing two rounds of sanctions on the country the second of which targeted Tehran's oil exports.

After waging full-scale economic war against Iran, US president Donald Trump asked Prime Minister Abe to mediate between Tehran and Washington.

Iran announced that it would suspend some of its commitments under the deal in reaction to the US hostile measures and would proceed with the trend after a 60-day moratorium it gave to the European Union, Russia, China and Germany, the states parties to the JCPOA.

"There are concerns over rising tensions in the Middle East. While the situation drives the attention of the international community, for peace and stability in the region, Japan wants to play a role as much as it can," Abe was quoted as saying while leaving Tokyo for Tehran.

"To ease tensions, I'd like to have a frank exchange of views,"Abe said.



