Switzerland planning to establish financial channel for medicine in Iran

On the sideline of signing a memorandum of understanding on cooperation between Rash Company and Zahrawi Pharmaceutical Company in Tabriz, Marcus Leitner said on Wednesday that "Swiss currently has strong ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the signing of this memorandum is one of the obvious examples of the development of mutual cooperation in the health sector.

He stated that Switzerland, in addition to its cooperation in the above field, is interested in expanding relations in other areas with Iran, and, of course, Iranian officials welcome this cooperation, which is promising.

Leitner called Switzerland as one of the most advanced countries in the world's medicine production and distribution, and made the remark, "Rash Company, which has been active in Iran since many years ago, is one of the most prominent companies in the field of medicine, which today signed a Memorandum of Understanding with its Tabriz partner."

