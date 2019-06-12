Japan to host Olympic–Paralympics 2020

Representatives from Iranian and Japanese travel agencies and those sharing hands in tourism industry attended the one-day seminar in Tehran and exchanged views on how to render timely services to Iranian athletes and tourists who mind to attend Olympic and Paralympics 2020 in Japan.

Iranian 'Persia Tourism Group' was among sponsors of the gathering in Tehran.

In the seminar, they marked the 90th anniversary establishment of economic and political relations and cooperation between Japan and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The Olympic will be start in July 2020.

The Olympic motto is "Citius, Altius, Fortius". These three Latin words mean "Swifter, Higher, Stronger".

They introduced Japan's capabilities and facilities in terms of tourism attractions, sports, exhibitions, hotels, transportation, amenities, as well as easing visa formalities and booking tickets for the contests.

They also exchanged views on cultural commonalities between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Japan.

