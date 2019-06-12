Iran ranks 16th in world, 1st in region in medical science production

Shahin Akhoundzadeh said on Wednesday that Iran's international scientific cooperation in publishing articles have increased in 2018. In 2016, 2017 and 2018, the percentage of Iranian international cooperation in publishing articles was 19.95%, 22.19% and 24.6%, respectively.

He stated that the overall ranking of Iran in this field is 22 of the world. In 2018, Iran received 42,636 references in the same year, in this regard, Iran was ranked 16th in the world and the first in the Middle East.

The Official went on to say that Iran by publishing 60,268 articles in 2018, was ranked 16th in the world. The number of scientific documents in Iran in 2017 was 56,029 articles, which Iran has been able to add to the number of 4,239 articles to its scientific citations of previous year.

