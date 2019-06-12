13 June 2019 - 01:20
2nd Int’l Conference on Quality Assessment in University Systems commences

Shiraz, June 12, IRNA - The 2nd International Conference and the 13th National Quality Assessment Conference in University Systems was opened on Wednesday, June 12, at the Regional Information Center for Science and Technology and Islamic World Science Citation Center (ISC), which will continue until tomorrow.

Mohammad Javad Dehqani, director for the Regional Information Center for Science and Technology, said the conference was organized jointly with the University of Shiraz, adding that the efforts of the policy-making council of the conference have been to hold it appropriately and it is hoped that its achievements will be directly used at the decision-making of the educational system.

 The head of the University of Shiraz also stated at the meeting, “Iran's higher education system after several decades of development requires a serious and sustained attention to quality.

Hamid Nadgaran added, "Although the fair coverage of higher education has been one of the goals of Iran's higher education system in recent years, neglecting certain requirements has caused us to face great challenges, which has made it possible for higher education to be considered at the same time as territorial planning."

This international scientific event was held with the aim of getting acquainted with the latest internal and external research achievements in collaboration with the University of Shiraz and the Regional Information Center for Science and Technology and SCI, which is divided into four main axes of the foundations and theoretical views on evaluation and Improving the quality of higher education, the role of policymaking and higher education management in evaluating and improving the quality of higher education, virtual world and modern technologies and its role in evaluating and improving the quality of higher education system and evaluating and improving the quality in research and technology system.

