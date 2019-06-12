13 June 2019 - 01:07
Journalist ID: 1853
News Code 83351091
0 Persons

Iranian swimmer’s record registered in Guinness Book

Iranian swimmer’s record registered in Guinness Book

Genaveh, June 12, IRNA - The Guinness World Records registered the record in reverse breathing in the world for 4 minutes and 40 seconds in the Guinness World Records.

In a ceremony held at Genaveh on Wednesday, the Guinness World Records certificate to register the record of Sobhan Bahry was unveiled by the city's officials.

Governor of Genaveh said in the ceremony that Guinness' certificate for this athlete which was achieved by struggle and dedication, is an honor for Iran and especially this region.

Seyyed Ali Paknejad added, "The city has a lot of talented and capable athletes, such as Bahry, who have won many honors in the global and Asian arenas and should be well supported."

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
4 + 2 =