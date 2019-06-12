Iranian swimmer’s record registered in Guinness Book

In a ceremony held at Genaveh on Wednesday, the Guinness World Records certificate to register the record of Sobhan Bahry was unveiled by the city's officials.

Governor of Genaveh said in the ceremony that Guinness' certificate for this athlete which was achieved by struggle and dedication, is an honor for Iran and especially this region.

Seyyed Ali Paknejad added, "The city has a lot of talented and capable athletes, such as Bahry, who have won many honors in the global and Asian arenas and should be well supported."

