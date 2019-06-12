MP: Belgrade enjoys strong political, trade ties with Tehran

Speaking in a meeting with Chairman of Iran-Serbia parliamentary friendship group Parvaneh Salahshouri, Zarko Obradovic said that exchange of parliamentary delegations has developed ties between the two countries.

He also appreciated Iran's stance in dealing with international regulations and supporting Serbia territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Obradovic expressed readiness to promote cooperation in culture, students placement and agricultural fields.

In the meantime, Salahshouri expressed happiness over developing relations between two countries, saying that Iran-Serbia ties have always been developing.

Over the past few years, Iran and Serbia have taken major strides for boosting cooperation in political, economic and cultural fields, she said.

She expressed the hope for political and parliamentary exchanges in order to pave the path for expansion of cooperation in various fields.

