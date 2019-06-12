Tajik Ambassador: Rouhani's visit opens new page on Tajikistan-Iran ties

Zahedi said at a news conference on the occasion of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) summit on Wednesday morning that the summit will be held in Dushanbe, Tajik capital, in the presence of 15 other countries, and that the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Hassan Rouhani will also be present.

He emphasized the objective of the conference to strengthen cooperation in the field of peace and security in Asia, and said that the offer of establishment of the conference was presented by former Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev in 1992.

“At that time, there was no such constructive instrument and structure in the continent of Asia, which was conducive to a constructive and positive dialogue that contributed to the cooperation. Therefore, the proposal was welcomed by some countries, and in 1999 in Almaty, the first summit of the CICA with the participation of 15 member countries and seven observers and representatives of the United Nations and other international congresses was held.

In response to a question by the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) on the impact of Hassan Rouhani's visit to Dushanbe, he noted, "We have full confidence that Rouhani's visit to Tajikistan could open a new page in bilateral relations. Two sides decided to begin a new phase in relations."

