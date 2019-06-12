Japanese PM seeking to play effective role

Shinzo Abe's visit to Tehran has been very important in the light of the region's political situation, despite being an unprecedented visit. After the intensification of Washington’s sanctions and increasing the likelihood of a military conflict in the Persian Gulf, countries of the world became sensitive to developments in the Middle East.

Different countries tried to reduce tensions in the region. In this process, Tokyo's position among top Iranian and American officials along with its international reputation has led Tokyo to play role in overcoming the crisis. This process was facilitated when US President Donald Trump first visited Tokyo to send positive signals about interacting with the Iranian government, facing a similar reaction from Iran.

In the run-up to Shinzo Abe's meeting with senior Iranian officials, analysis and speculation have been highlighted about his package for Tehran and his possible achievements in the media.

Kyodo News Agency, in its analysis of the start of Abe's visit to Tehran, said he was heading to Iran to try to reduce tensions. The prime minister is on a two-day visit to meet senior Iranian officials seeking stability in the Middle East, and his most important goal is the mediation between Iran and the US.

Accordingly, the positive point that highlighted Abe's journey is the long-standing friendship between Tehran and Tokyo, and thus Abe attempts to raise concerns in the region and the world while hearing the remarks of the Iranian leaders. At Tokyo airport, he told reporters that Japan wants to play every role that it can play in an effort to consolidate peace and stability in the region.

The Japanese news agency described Abe's travel to Tehran as a symbolic move to open the door after the green light of Washington. This was an important step after a sudden departure of the US from the nuclear deal with Iran. Although Japan was not a member of this agreement, it is one of its supporters. However, based on the above analysis, Abe will face a multi-layered challenge; preparing the conditions for a possible US-Iran dialogue and building a bridge to fill the gap between the two countries is a major challenge. But, according to the Japanese officials, Abe is not a simple mediator, and Japan is trying to play a major role in securing peace in the Middle East, since supplying resources to Japan, especially in the energy field, is very important from the Middle East region, especially Iran. Iran has been one of Japan's most important oil exporters before the recent sanctions measures. According to the Japanese media, Tokyo has prepared all the preparations for the trip. Abe spoke with Saudi officials, the UAE and even Israel in advance of the trip, in addition to talking with the President of the United States and receiving adequate guarantees from Trump.

The Bloomberg news website also noted that the prime minister by backing by Trump is seeking to improve relations with Tehran. According to the report, Abe is one of the few officials in the world who has a good relationship with Trump and the Iranian authorities and now has a duty to establish a relationship between the two sides in order to prevent recurrence of chaos in the Middle East.

Accordingly, given the deep division between Tehran and Washington, every step is taken to reduce distrust and hostility. In particular, the third-largest economy in the world considers stability necessary and is working for restoring peace. According to Kasou Takahashi, a professor of international politics in Japan and a specialist in relations with Iran, "If Abe will go to Tehran as a typical messenger, he severely destroys his credibility in the world's public opinion. That's why he does not end up with such a political threat, and it seems that he one the behalf of the Americans will make offers to Iran. "

Nevertheless, according to the news network, Abe will enjoy little leverage after US actions and Iran's response to increased nuclear activities. In any case, the trip and its success can give the prime minister of Japan a great deal of credibility in the world, especially before the parliamentary elections and hosting the G20 leaders' summit.

Some analysts consider the visit of Prime Minister of Tehran as a condition for a balanced development of the Middle East policies of the White House. The Loblag website evaluated the main purpose of the trip as a mediation between Tehran and Washington to prevent the most important threat to international peace and security.

According to this analysis, although the visit of this high-ranking Japanese official since 1978 has been unprecedented, he is not considered a stranger for the Iranian officials because Iran's President Hassan Rouhani is in a number of positions, especially on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York met with the Prime Minister of Japan. Before the visit of Donald Trump to Japan, the country's prime minister negotiated with Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, and then the subject of Abe's visit to Tehran was formally approved.

According to Loblog's analysis, Trump's meeting with Abe took place at the same time as the tone of the US president changed over to the Iranian system, and then the US government spoke of an unconditional negotiation with Iran. In contrast, Rouhani and Zarif also spoke of the necessity of respecting Iran as a fundamental condition for negotiation.

This analysis looked positively at Abe's visit to Tehran and noted that the first advantage in the hand of Abe is that he is a key ally for the United States, and has shown an independent approach to Middle East issues. Tokyo remained silent about Washington's policy of accepting Golan joining Israel and did not follow the relocation of the US embassy to Beit-ul-Moqaddas. Japan, in its dealings with the nuclear deal, adopted an approach similar to that of Europe and against Trump. Based on these indications, the Japanese prime minister's visit to Tehran could be a good diplomatic option for the current tense situation. The trip will not only be suitable for Iran-Japan trade relations, it can also implement previously signed investment contracts and remove barriers to energy and oil supplies to Tokyo.

