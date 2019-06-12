Iran self-sufficient in air defense equipment production

Brigadier General Alireza Sabahi Fard said that today Iran is able to supply its needs in radar, missile and artillery equipment and also training manpower.

In a special ceremony and in the presence of Iran's Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami the new air defense system named "the 15th of Khordad" was unveiled on June 9.

He added that the 15th of Khordad has a powerful radar which can confront advanced targets and due to the fact that it has been domestically made, there is no technical dependence.

Thanks to the progress of the scientific and industrial fields and the presence of creative youth in the knowledge-based complexes, the aerial defense needs are quickly provided.

"The '15th of Khordad' air defense system has been designed and developed by our experts and will be able to simultaneously intercept and hit six flying objects at the same time," Brigadier General Hatami said

The Iranian defense minister earlier said that the advanced system can go into operation in less than five minutes and can track targets such as fighter jets and combat drones within a range of 150 kilometers and intercept them within a range of 120 kilometers.

The new defense system can also intercept stealth targets within a range of 85 km, and destroy them in a 45 km range.

9376**2050

