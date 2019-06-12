Iran deputy FM departs for Switzerland

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araqchi left Tehran for Bern to attend the fourth round of political talks between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Swiss confederation.

The Iranian deputy foreign minister is expected to discuss mutual cooperation, the latest regional and international developments, implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) as well as judicial and human rights issues with the Swiss officials.

Third round of Iran and Switzerland political talks was held in the Iranian capital, Tehran with the presence of the high ranking officials from the two countries.

Araqchi and Swiss Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs Pascale Baeriswyl headed the third round of political talks between the two countries held on June 2018.

Two rounds of political discussions between Iran and Switzerland have already been held in Bern in June 2016 and 2017.

Majid Takht-Ravanchi who was Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister at that time and Swiss Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs Pascale Baeriswyl headed the two delegations in the second rounds of talks.

Takht-Ravanchi and Secretary of State at the Swiss Foreign Ministry Yves Rossier opened the first round of Tehran-Bern political consultations.

9191**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish