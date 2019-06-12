EEAS Sec-Gen to visit Iran, Persian Gulf states

Schmid is scheduled to start her tour from the UAE taking her to Oman, Qatar and Iran.

It will be an opportunity to echo the voice of the European Union to defuse regional tensions, find ways out of de-escalation and promotion of dialogue.

"As part of the EU efforts to promote stability in the region, the visit is to preserve Iran's nuclear deal, being regarded as a key pillar in the non-proliferation treaty (NPT) as well as security both in the region and the globe," it added.

The US president unilaterally withdrew from a multilateral nuclear deal with Iran on May 8, 2018, re-imposing two rounds of sanctions on the country the second of which targeted Tehran's oil exports.

Exactly a year later, Iran announced that it would suspend some of its commitments under the deal in reaction to the US hostile measures.

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said earlier that Iran will give a 60-day moratorium to the states parties to Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) to remedy their breaches and restore Iran's interests enshrined by the international deal.

Iranian Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) in a statement announced that Iran has stopped some of its commitments under the JCPOA as of May 8, 2019.

