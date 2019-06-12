Iran's move about JCPOA understandable: Russian Dep FM

Russia believes that with all the issues, there is still time for saving Iran deal and "we are all trying for that", said Ryabkov.

One of the ways to rescue the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action is to make operational the Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX), but it should be usable for non-European countries as well.

He added that not only the items not sanctioned by the US, like medicine and food, but also Iranian export of oil that is under US sanctions should be included as well.

In May 2018, the US pulled out of Iran nuclear agreement or the JCPOA, signed in 2015, and restored two rounds of economic sanctions on Iran.



Washington is also trying to bring Iran's oil sales to zero by not renewing the waivers to the eight countries, the customers of Iranian crude.



Despite the US withdrawal, Iran has stuck to the agreement as verified by 15 consecutive reports of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). Russia, China, Germany, France and the UK have said they will stay in the deal as long as Iran remains there.



The three European signatories, also known as the E3, put in place in January a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), called the Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX), to help trade of non-sanctioned goods with Iran. However, the mechanism has yet to operate.

The mechanism is to cover food and medicine in the first phase, and expand afterwards.

Iranian ambassador to the UK Hamid Baeedinejad warned on Tuesday that the US may adopt counter-measure to paralyze INSTEX in a bid to drive the EU diplomacy to a total failure.

US media 'Bloomberg' reported on Monday that the US is reviewing sanctions on the parallel mechanism of INSTEX in Iran.

9417**2050

Follow us in Twitter @IrnaEnglish