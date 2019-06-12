12 June 2019 - 15:25
New Chinese envoy to Iran submits credentials

Tehran, June 12, IRNA – New Chinese Ambassador to Iran Wang Hua handed over a copy of his credentials to Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Wednesday.

The new Chinese envoy to Iran had already served as China's ambassador to UAE.

In the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on issues of mutual interests.

They also called for the implementation of the already signed agreements between the two sides senior officials along with latest regional and international developments, as well as Iran's the nuclear deal.

China is a signatory to the deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Iran and china share interests in various fields including transport, trade, energy and fight against terrorism.

Former Chinese Ambassador to Iran Pang Sen left the office in May.

