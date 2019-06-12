Iran-Cuba parliamentary group condemns US sanctions on Havana

The statement reads that Iran respects the efforts made by the Cuban Government to save protect the people against the impacts of the US inhumane sanctions, calling for the parliaments of all the countries to use all their capacities to counter US unilateral and destabilizing policies.

The Iranian-Cuban Parliamentary Friendship Group said in the statement that the people and the government of Cuba will resist the pressures and will leave them behind with honor.

