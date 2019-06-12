Japan, Iran FMs meet in Tehran

The two foreign ministers discussed bilateral ties, the latest developments on the nuclear deal, and the regional and international issues.

The meeting is being held as the Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is expected to arrive in Tehran.

The prime minister's visit will be the first by a Japanese senior official since the Islamic Revolution in 1979.

One main goal of the visits is for de-escalation between Iran and the US, a Japan's government official said Tuesday.

9156**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish