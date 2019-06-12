Iran regards stability of Iraq, Syria as strategic depth

Brigadier General Rahim Safavi said Iraq and Syria can play the role of strategic complements for Iran, and the 60-milliion-people market of Iraq and Syria can be regarded as target markets.

"Iran's current 10-billion-dollar export market can reach 20 billion dollars in cooperation with Iraq," he said.

The adviser said, "The long border with Iraq, and the multi million pilgrim visits by people to the holy places in the country, are good grounds for promoting trade ties with Iraq."

He also suggested construction of a railway from Iranian border cities to Iraq, arguing that the project would link the Central Asian countries to the Mediterranean through Iran, Iraq and Syria, and would provide Iran with billions of dollars of transit income.

