Tehran says Iran should not lonely pay for JCPOA

Appreciating the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) efforts regarding the verification, Dehqani stressed the Agency's professionalism, independence and neutrality as a real asset.

Dehqani said that Iran appreciates different countries' support for the JCPOA and multilateralism, serving to honor multilateralism and rule of law in international affairs. '

Iran has been loyal to its JCPOA commitments, but, the US has never honored its commitments to its duties and applied maximum pressure to other countries to not to fulfill provisions of the UN Security Council Resolution 2231 jeopardizing the world peace, security and stability, Dehqani said.

Referring to the statement issued by Iran in line with the Article 36 of the JCPOA. he said that the joint arbitration commission of the JCPOA held two meetings: once at the level of political managers and once at the level of foreign ministers.

In the meetings, the remaining signatories of the JCPOA explicitly said that economic interests for Iran and lifting of the sanctions are the fundamental part of the deal, so they committed themselves to devise practical methods for normalizing economic relations, or even increase their trade ties with Iran through forming effective banking channels and purchase of oil, natural gas, and petrochemical products from Iran, for example.

He added that despite innumerable political statements and no practical steps were taken to counter US sanctions that nullified a big part of the deal.

Thus, Iran announced to the JCPOA members that US withdrawal and imposing new sanctions on Iran are impairing the deal, so Tehran had to take measures according to Articles 26 and 36 of the JCPOA.

After a year, the remaining signatories didn’t take a meaningful step toward restoring the rights of the people of Iran, so Iran decide to take a practical step to remedy the lost balance.

He added that Iran exercised maximum restraint; now, with this decision, Iran is actually helping the JCPOA and simultaneously announces that it is ready for international consultations, especially with the remaining signatories of the deal.

Dehqani said that Iran believes in diplomacy and multilateralism in international affairs.

Dehqani also met with IAEA chief Yukiya Amano who said in the meeting that it is the duty of the agency to make decisions with no prejudgments.

Amano added that the JCPOA is big achievement for verification.

9417**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish