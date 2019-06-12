Japan PM Iran visit to help defuse regional tensions: Pak analyst

Col (Retired) Muhammad Hanif former Research Fellow of Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) in his article published in Daily Times said that Mr Shinzo Abe’s initiative to ease tensions between Iran and the US should be supported by all concerned parties to make it a success.

He added as the US is still fighting the long Afghan war due to which the people of Afghanistan and other neighboring countries like Pakistan are suffering from the spillover of terrorism and refugee issue, a military action/war by the US against Iran will be catastrophic for the Middle East, especially when the region is still facing the aftermath of wars in Iraq and Syria.

“Such an action can likely transform into a long war, and Pakistan will likely suffer being the neighbor and might face Afghan war situations,” he said.

The analyst said the war will add to the existing instability, and poverty in the region, and will negatively impact the economic growth.

Muhammad Hanif added Pakistan has already suffered for the last three decades due to the Afghan war in the shape of terrorism, the influx of refugees and economic turmoil.

He went on to say that major powers and other US friends are expected to play their role in diffusing the tensions and convincing the US that contentious issues with Iran should be resolved through dialogue.

The expert noted that it is a positive development that President Trump has welcomed the initiative of the Prime Minister of Japan, Mr. Shinzo Abe for mediation between the US and Iran and this initiative needs to be supported by all concerned to make it a success.

272**6125**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish