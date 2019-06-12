Iran urges JCPOA signatories to implement commitments equally

Reacting to the remarks made by German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas in Stockholm, Abbas Mousavi said if they cannot equally implement their commitments, they should be aware of the fact that Iran will be able to revise its commitments by taking advantage of JCPOA mechanisms, a reference to Article 36.

He added that Tehran agrees with German diplomat regarding the importance of the JCPOA for the international community and the EU.

We cannot understand his expectation from Iran for unilateral implementation of a multilateral agreement.

If the European friends are concerned about preserving the JCPOA, they should urge all sides to exercise their commitments, Mousavi said.

He also offered them to study the Article 36 of the JCPOA and the basics of the Conventions of the International Treaties.

Speaking in a meeting with Sweden Foreign Minister Margot Wallström on Tuesday, Maas said If Iran withdraws from the JCPOA, it will face international isolation and will regress to the pre-JCPOA conditions.

He also warned that killing the JCPOA will not benefit Iran and the EU.

Earlier, Maas reiterated support by three European states for the Iranian nuclear deal, saying that the European Union is trying to compensate for the vacuum of the US withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and this issue is to uphold the nuclear deal.

