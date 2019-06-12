US unilateral sanctions main challenges to JCPOA: China

Wang Qun, the China's permanent representative to the United Nations and other International Organizations in Vienna, said that the nuclear deal is a multilateral pact approved by the UN Security Council 2231, so it should be implemented by the entire international community.

IAEA in its latest report verified confirmed Iran's commitment to its obligations under the deal for the fifteenth time, he said speaking at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors.

The Chinese representative expressed hope that the international community will respect Iran's rights under the deal so that the way would be paved for the country to remain committed to the deal.

Referring to global concerns, Wang called on the US to stop unilaterally pressuring Iran and come back to the deal.

Washington in May 2018 withdrew from the deal and re-imposed sanctions on Iran.

China has always remained committed to the deal, Wang said adding that Beijing continues its efforts for saving the deal and its full implementation.

9156**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish