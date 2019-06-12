12 June 2019 - 12:33
Iran exports $500,000 worth combine

Arak, June 12, IRNA – Head of Iran Combine Manufacturing Company Ali Asghar Hamidifar said on Wednesday that Iran exported dlrs 500,000 worth combine to other countries.

Speaking to IRNA, Ali Asghar Hamidifar said Iran Combine Manufacturing Company's products have been exported to Iraq, Pakistan, Uzbekistan and Armenia.

He added that $390,000 was related to combine and the remaining was due to the export of other parts including bailers.

Despite some economic problems, the company has held talks with the neighboring countries like Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, Uzbekistan, Armenia, Tajikistan and Azerbaijan, he noted.

Hamidifar went on to say that the company has put on the agenda manufacturing 450 combines and 400 bailers.

