UN supports Iran in campaign against drugs: Official

Executive Director of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Yuri Fedotov in a meeting with Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Gholamhossein Dehqani on Tuesday evening acknowledged the role of Iran in fighting illegal drugs, adding that the efforts have been emphasized in the report of UNODC 2019.

The report is scheduled to be released on June 26.

He also noted that UNODC is determined to financially and technically support Iran with regard to fighting drugs and crimes.

The UN specialized body is examining ways to upgrade support for Iran's anti-drug campaign, according to the official.

Referring to the geographical location of Iran which is on the transit route of drugs, the Iranian officials said that international support for the country's anti-narcotics efforts is trivial.

More than 150 million euros are spent on fighting drug trafficking by Tehran a year, Dehghani said.

The Iranian deputy foreign minister also criticized political approach of financial sponsors of the campaign, arguing that political considerations emanated from the US unilateral approach to the international community leaving negative impacts on the fight.

