Construction and air conditioning equipment on display in Tabriz

The 24th international exhibition of building machinery and materials and the 2nd exhibition of air conditioning systems kicked off in Tabriz on Tuesday evening.

Turkey, China, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, France, Malaysia, Poland and Taiwan are participating directly or via their representatives in the two exhibitions alongside with Iranian companies from 12 provinces.

Industrial machinery, ceramic bathroom and kitchen, carpeting material, lifts and related items, electric gadgets, PVC and aluminum windows and doors, surveying equipment, wallpapers, automatic doors, radiator, and heating and cooling devices are among the products that are put on display in the two exhibitions.

The two exhibits will run until June 14 at Tabriz International Exhibition Center.

