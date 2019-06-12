MP says US waged economic war, does not want negotiations

The US officials just lie, Hossein Naqavi-Hosseini, a member of Majlis (Parliament) National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, said in an interview with IRNA on Wednesday.

Although the American officials claim that they encourage other countries to mediate with Iran, it is lie because it is neither after dialogue nor faithful to it, Naqavi-Hosseini said.

He made the remarks in reference to the visit of German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas to Iran and the upcoming flight of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The lawmaker said the visits of top diplomats have two dimensions that first indicate the US failure in its policy of isolating Iran and Iran's position in center of the global diplomatic agenda and secondly indicate Washington's diplomatic war against Tehran.

He further stressed that such visits should mainly focus on removal of economic problems, not on the issue of mediation.

Referring to the US disloyalty to various international agreements including the July 2015 nuclear deal, the MP said, "We should not let the American officials justify themselves to the global community."

The German foreign minister arrived in Tehran late on Sunday (June 9). He held talks with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif and President Hassan Rouhani on the issues of mutual interests and the Iran Deal formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

US President Donald Trump withdrew unilaterally from the JCPOA on May 8, 2018.

In line with shuttle diplomacy, the Japanese premier is to visit Tehran today (June 12). The visit is the first of its kind since the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran.

Before flying to Iran, Abe said his visit aims to review ways to ease tension in the Middle East region.

In Tehran, Abe is scheduled to meet with top Iranian officials including President Rouhani and Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

