Iran hails democratic transition of power in Kazakhstan

In his message, Abbas Mousavi expressed hope for development of relations between Iran and Kazakhstan during president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev'a term in office.

The 6th round of Kazakhstan presidential elections was held on June 9 and Tokayev received 70.76 percent of votes.

Earlier, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani in a message congratulated his Kazakh counterpart on his victory in the presidential election.

The former Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev stepped down last March after 30 years in office.

President Rouhani wished prosperity for the people of Kazakhstan and expressed hope that the bilateral relations would flourish during his tenure.

