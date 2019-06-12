PM Abe hopes for deescalation by talks with Iran

According to Japanese media, Abe made the remarks Wednesday at Haneda Airport before leaving for Tehran.

He said that he seeks to contribute to the regional peace and stability through mediating between Iran and the US.

"There are concerns over rising tensions in the Middle East. While the situation attracts the attention of the international community, for peace and stability in the region, Japan wants to play a role as much as it can," Abe was quoted as saying.

He added: "To ease tensions, I'd like to have a frank exchange of views."

During his stay in Iran, the Japanese prime minister is supposed to visit the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, President Hassan Rouhani and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister of Japan Tarō Kōno is scheduled to have separate meeting with Zarif.

The trip is to be made within the framework of traditional and longstanding relations and in line with developing bilateral ties and issues of mutual interest, he said.

Abe's visit to Tehran will be the first visit to Iran by a Japanese leader over past four decades after victory of the Islamic Revolution.

Abe's tour to Iran will be a good opportunity for promoting Japan's diplomatic position before holding G20 meeting on June 29-30.

After launching a full-scale economic war against Iran, US president Donald Trump appealed to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to mediate between Tehran and Washington.

Iran said Washington must come back to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action if it wants to come to terms with Iran.

Abe and Rouhani have earlier held meetings for seven times.

Iran announced that it would suspend some of its commitments under the deal in reaction to the US hostile measures and would proceed with the trend after 60 days deadline it gave to the European Union.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish