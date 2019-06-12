Araqchi: US economic sanctions target regional security

Speaking in a meeting with Special Envoy of the Singaporean Minister for Foreign Affairs Zainul Abidin Rasheed, Araqchi elaborated on the latest conditions of the nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and Iran's unilateral commitment to the JCPOA.

He described Iran's nuclear program as the only issue in the Middle East which has been resolved through negotiations and diplomacy.

He complained that US pulled out of the deal for illogical and incomprehensible reasons.

He added that the economic war that US has waged against Iran is the root of escalating tensions in the region.

The US economic sanctions against Iran have in fact posed a major threat to the security of the entire region; Araqchi said adding, "without truce in economic war, we cannot expect peace and security in the region."

Meanwhile, Rasheed referred to the negative impact of sanctions on all countries and expressed support for Iran nuclear deal and reducing tensions in the Middle East.

