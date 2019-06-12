12 June 2019 - 09:26
Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on June 12

Tehran, June 12, IRNA – The following headlines appeared in the English-language newspapers in the Iranian capital on Wednesday:

** IRAN NEWS

- Iranian startups eyeing regional markets

- Spain get better of Sweden

- Iran underlines peaceful use of outer space

** IRAN DAILY

- Japanese official: Abe’s Iran visit aimed at deepening friendship

- Gigantic offshore platform being shipped to Iran’s southern gas field

- Lavrov: Some Western states waiting for Iran to violate nuclear deal

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- New U.S. sanctions aim to kill INSTEX

- Turkey Chafes at U.S. pressure over Russian defense systems

- Iran, South Korea share spoils in friendly international

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Iran frees Lebanese-American prisoner Nizar Zakka 

- Afghan director Ramin Rasuli making his new film in Iran

- South Korea, Iran share the spoils in friendly

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- $2.4b Chinese credit line for Tehran-Isfahan railroad

- Envoy to UK: Punishing STFI could kill INSTEX

- Abe's visit can help boost cooperation

