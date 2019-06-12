Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on June 12

** IRAN NEWS
- Iranian startups eyeing regional markets
- Spain get better of Sweden
- Iran underlines peaceful use of outer space
** IRAN DAILY
- Japanese official: Abe’s Iran visit aimed at deepening friendship
- Gigantic offshore platform being shipped to Iran’s southern gas field
- Lavrov: Some Western states waiting for Iran to violate nuclear deal
** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL
- New U.S. sanctions aim to kill INSTEX
- Turkey Chafes at U.S. pressure over Russian defense systems
- Iran, South Korea share spoils in friendly international
** TEHRAN TIMES
- Iran frees Lebanese-American prisoner Nizar Zakka
- Afghan director Ramin Rasuli making his new film in Iran
- South Korea, Iran share the spoils in friendly
** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE
- $2.4b Chinese credit line for Tehran-Isfahan railroad
- Envoy to UK: Punishing STFI could kill INSTEX
- Abe's visit can help boost cooperation
