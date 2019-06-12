From Mount Fuji to Mount Damavand

In an article exclusively written for IRNA, he said: "As we celebrate the 40th victory of Iran’s auspicious Islamic Revolution as well as the 90th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic ties between Iran and Japan, the upcoming historic visit by Japanese PM Shinzo Abe can be a turning point in development of bilateral ties between Iran and Japan as well as an increase in a sincere and valuable cooperation between these two countries. Such a visit can also turn another golden page in Iran-Japan hundreds-year-old history.

Although Iran and Japan are located in the extreme west and east of Asia, they enjoy long historic relations. The two have had friendly ties during their ancient history, the signs of which can be seen in museums and libraries in both countries.

Common rituals, traditions and values that are derived from both countries’ ancient civilizations, have long been a good platform to forge friendly connections between their people as well as develop mutual relations and increase cooperation in the international arena.

Hence, historic memories of both nations will never forget the assistance and cooperation between the two governments aimed at resolving their problems.

Japan has always been paying attention to Iran’s strategic location in West Asia as it possesses rich mineral and fossil energy reserves and can play important roles in regional and international developments.

Also, Japan holds a special position in Iran’s foreign policy as it is the world’s third largest economy and a developed industrial country that has advanced technology and knowledge.

According to the viewpoints of Iran’s Supreme Leader as well as the president’s policies, the Islamic Republic is pursuing the strengthening of cooperation with the East. In this regard, there is no obstacle from Iran’s part to develop ties with Japan.

Foreign policy principles of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Japan are very close to each other. The two countries share the same views about creating a balance between regional players, making peace, stability and security in the Middle East and East Asia, rule of law, paying attention and respecting people’s rights and human values, securing seas and seamanship rules, non-interference in other countries, efforts to prevent production and non-proliferation of Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD) and nuclear weapons.

Their commonalities provide an adequate ground to increase cooperation between Tehran and Tokyo in various international aspects, making Japan an important partner in Iran’s foreign policy.

Japan’s support for the constructive and peaceful JCPOA [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action] and close consultations in international and regional issues are one of the important indices in the two countries’ current relations.

I shall remind you about the eight meetings between the two countries’ authorities on the sidelines of international events during the past five years.

Also, recent visits by Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani in February and numerous visits by Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, the last one of which was carried out late May, all demonstrate a bright record in political and parliamentary relations between Iran and Japan.

I firmly believe that Iranian and Japanese nations, as well as the international community, will soon witness the successes and achievements of this important and historic visit.

The results of high-level talks between Iran and Japan will brightly illuminate the bilateral and mutual cooperation paths in various aspects and will help take the first steps in establishing peace, stability and security in the region and world.

I’d like to use this opportunity to ask God to keep both Iranian and Japanese nations healthy, prosperous and successful.

