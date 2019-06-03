Qatar hopes Mecca meetings would ease tensions with Iran

The Mecca summit ignored the important issues in the region, like the Palestine, the conflict in Libya and war on Yemen, said Mohammed bin Abd al-Rahman al-Thani on Sunday in an interview with Al-Araby TV.

Qatar hoped the Mecca summits would lay the groundwork for dialogue to reduce tensions with Iran, the Qatari foreign minister added.

The statements of summits of the PGCC and League of Arab states were ready in advance and Qatar was not consulted about them, said the Qatari foreign minister.

Saying that the statements were critical of Iran and showed no sign of balance, he added the two summits adopted Washington's policy towards Iran, without having a trace of neighborhood policy.

The Qatari foreign minister said that the Arab countries statements talked about unity of Arabs while they continue with sanctions on Qatar and had there been no request from the Palestinian mission, the plight of Palestine was not mentioned in the statements.

He added that they also punish countries, like Somalia, that have good ties with Qatar.

Three summits of the PGCC and Arab League and Organization of Islamic Cooperation were held in Mecca, in which the Saudis failed to create a joint strategy among Arab countries regarding Iran.

The summits insisted on tired issues and only Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt supported Iranophobia.

The Qatari foreign minister said that the King of Morocco and the Emir of Qatar were the most important absentees, whose absence sent a clear message about the Saudis' collecting support against Iran.

What's more, Oman, an important regional player, attended the meetings at the low level and Palestinian National Authority Mahmoud Abbas slammed the Arabs' approach to ignore Palestine.

