Iran CBI chief in Seoul to discuss economic ties

During his stay, Hemmati is scheduled to hold talks with South Korean Minister of Economy and Finance Hong Nam-ki and the head of South Korean Central Bank and the South Korean deputy foreign minister.

He is to discuss economic and monetary relations with Korean officials.

Earlier, in a meeting with South Korean Ambassador to Iran Yu Jang Hian, Hemmati complained about the obstacles created by the South Korean banks in the way of Tehran-Seoul trade relations, saying the source of Iranian assets is clear.

He added that there is no reason for Korean banks to prevent Iran from taking advantage of its sources under the pretext of US sanctions.

Iranian government and people will not tolerate such sabotage, he said, adding that Iran expects the South Korean officials to resolve the obstacles to direct banking ties between the two countries.

Meanwhile, Jang Hian expressed readiness to help develop economic relations between two countries.

