Iran-Azerbaijan trade exchanges up by 3.4%

In the first three months of 2019, the volume of trade exchanges between Iran and Pakistan was $230.637 million which is 3.4 percent more than the figure of last year's corresponding period ($162.235 million).In the third quarter of this year, the volume of Azerbaijani exports to Iran was more than $11 million, and the volume of that country's imports from Iran was $219.631 million.The trade turnover of Iran and Azerbaijan witnessed 30% growth in 2017.Iran's non-oil trade with Azerbaijan stood at 702,062 tons worth $326.91 million during the nine months leading to December 21 to register a 32.74% and 35.49% increase in tonnage and value, respectively compared with last year's corresponding period.Azerbaijan was Iran's eighth major trading partner in the world during the period.Iran exported 665,807 million tons of goods worth $313.28 million to Azerbaijan, up by 37.19% and 39.14% in tonnage and value, respectively YOY.Azerbaijan was Iran's 13th export destination in the world during the period.Iran exported liquefied natural gas and iron/steel pipes to Azerbaijan and imported 36,255 tons of commodities worth $13.63 million in return, down 16.85% and 15.5% in tonnage and value, respectively YOY.Imports mainly included non-alloy iron/steel products, oilcake and barley.Azerbaijan was the 61st exporter of goods to Iran in the world.