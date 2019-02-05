5 February 2019 - 20:15
Iran, Iraq to discuss electricity debt settlement

Tehran, Feb 5, IRNA- A group of Iraqi energy officials are due in Tehran on Wednesday in a bid to determine how Baghdad can settle its debts for purchasing Iranian electricity.

Iraq has agreed to clear 50 percent of its debts in the coming month, according to some reports.

Some news outlets have reported that Iraq owes around $900 million to Iran for power.

'Iraqi officials are also expected to see for themselves Iran's achievements in electrical industry,' said Homayoun Haeri, deputy Iranian energy minister.

